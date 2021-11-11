Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after acquiring an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $109.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.