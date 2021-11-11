Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.20 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Paychex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Paychex by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,415 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average is $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

