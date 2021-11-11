Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 860.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VONV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $65,113,000.

Shares of VONV opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

