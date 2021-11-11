Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 12.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 24.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth $771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth $217,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,871 shares of company stock worth $3,864,046. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $179.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average is $175.05. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

