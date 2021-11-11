Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires Shares of 15,847 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,079,464.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,203 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,763 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -335.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

