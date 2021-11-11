BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 89.68%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BP Midstream Partners stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of BP Midstream Partners worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jonestrading lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

