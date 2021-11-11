Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.46. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 173.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,380 shares of company stock worth $7,537,066. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,582,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.41. 850,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,056. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

