Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 211,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 126,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $122.41 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $164.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day moving average is $127.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.11%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

