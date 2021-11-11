Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

EPAY traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 446,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,732. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.79 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04.

EPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $37,046.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $57,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,557. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

