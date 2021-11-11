Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,652 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Shares of BXP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.90. 1,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,114. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.87 and a 200-day moving average of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,147,664. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

