Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 1,947 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,602,000 after acquiring an additional 186,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,759,000 after buying an additional 2,866,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,239,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,832,000 after buying an additional 84,495 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after buying an additional 58,493 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.