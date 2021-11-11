Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 516 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 85,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $358,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,586,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $205.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

