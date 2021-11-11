Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Noah worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Noah in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Noah by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Noah by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Noah in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

NOAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Noah stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. Noah Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.55. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

