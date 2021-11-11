Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $1,358,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Prologis by 20.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,757,000 after acquiring an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Prologis by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Prologis by 37.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 11.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,894,000 after acquiring an additional 255,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis stock opened at $148.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $149.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.47.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

