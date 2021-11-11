Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 230 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $159.80 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.19. The company has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.92.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

