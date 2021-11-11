Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend by 82.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

BAH stock opened at $88.26 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

