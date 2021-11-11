Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $3,060.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,683.79.

BKNG opened at $2,569.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,426.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,312.40. Booking has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking will post 44.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

