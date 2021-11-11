Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,100.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,683.79.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,569.78 on Monday. Booking has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,426.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2,312.40. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking will post 44.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 76.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $108,855,659,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Booking by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

