BOMB Tops One Day Volume of $366,859.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $366,859.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00002584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,623.94 or 0.99298949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00039260 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.91 or 0.00639072 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 898,449 coins and its circulating supply is 897,661 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

