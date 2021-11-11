Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BOLT stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. 304,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,567. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) by 5,729.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

BOLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

