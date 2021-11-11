Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 183 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 184 ($2.40). 108,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 619,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Boku in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £544.26 million and a PE ratio of -34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 195.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 183.17.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

