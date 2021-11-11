BMO Capital Markets Increases Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$25.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a C$23.75 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.50.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$22.81 on Monday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$16.85 and a 12-month high of C$23.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

