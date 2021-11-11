BMO Capital Markets Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$36.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RUS. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.86.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$35.17 on Monday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$19.35 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$240,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,369,717.08. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,872. Insiders have sold a total of 51,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,842 over the last ninety days.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

