Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Sets New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

Specifically, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 6,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $105,975.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,312 shares of company stock valued at $306,072. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $708.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth about $219,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

