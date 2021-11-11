bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered bluebird bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of BLUE opened at $11.31 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $764.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.94) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $1,040,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

