Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 12.76%.

APRN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 78,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $209.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blue Apron stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Blue Apron worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

