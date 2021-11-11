Blockpass Reaches Market Capitalization of $450,601.15 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $450,601.15 and approximately $1,528.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00055876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00224264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00092321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

