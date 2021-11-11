BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.9% over the last three years.

MIY stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

