BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:MHD opened at $16.78 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

