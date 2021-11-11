Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

