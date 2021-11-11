BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.96

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.96 and traded as low as $15.45. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 47,274 shares traded.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
