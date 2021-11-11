BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.96

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.96 and traded as low as $15.45. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 47,274 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,122,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 202.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 56,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 19.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 29,551 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 39.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

