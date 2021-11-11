BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 29.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BKT stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.13% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $16,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

