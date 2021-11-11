BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BGR opened at $10.08 on Thursday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,045 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

