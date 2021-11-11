BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BCAT)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:BCAT opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

