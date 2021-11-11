BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Sells $1,526,460.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,526,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Huffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54.

Shares of BL stock opened at $127.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $154.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 9.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 121,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BlackLine by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $22,931,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BlackLine by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after purchasing an additional 384,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

