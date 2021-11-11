BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Director Sells C$8,168,186.18 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Director John Chen sold 555,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total value of C$8,168,186.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,669,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,634,741.26.

Shares of BB stock opened at C$13.11 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of C$6.54 and a 1-year high of C$36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

