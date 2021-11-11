BitDegree (BDG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $432.00

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. One BitDegree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDegree has a market cap of $798,328.51 and approximately $432.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00053443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.00222463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00091963 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BitDegree Coin Profile

BitDegree (BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

