BitCoal (COAL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $76.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 38.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $20,335.53 and approximately $76.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.39 or 0.00409438 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

