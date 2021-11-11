BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

Shares of BTAI traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 170,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,488. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $924.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 391.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,997 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

