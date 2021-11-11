Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bioventus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $1,425,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $4,271,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $840,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.