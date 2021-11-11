Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Announces Earnings Results

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE BVS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 559,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,370. Bioventus has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bioventus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Bioventus news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $165,501.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioventus stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) by 2,712.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

