BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.81 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

Shares of BNTX opened at $235.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of -1.22. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.29.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.