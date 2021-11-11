BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.81 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $235.40 on Thursday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of -1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.29.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

