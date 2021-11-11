Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biomea Fusion Inc. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

NASDAQ:BMEA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 190,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,783. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. purchased 34,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $379,851.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 72,658 shares of company stock worth $847,712.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at $12,469,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $17,197,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

