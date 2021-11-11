Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post earnings per share of ($2.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.87). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($3.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($12.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.11) to ($10.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($6.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.43) to ($4.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.82.

BHVN traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $122.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,514. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.92.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 496,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 263,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 162,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,664,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.