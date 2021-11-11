Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.17 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post earnings per share of ($2.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.87). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($3.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($12.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.11) to ($10.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($6.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.43) to ($4.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.82.

BHVN traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $122.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,514. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.92.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 496,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 263,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 162,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,664,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.