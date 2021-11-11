BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.60 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Biodelivery beat Q3 earnings but missed revenue estimates. The company has improved positioning in several managed care contracts, providing preferred access to Belbuca. The company’s efforts have brought significantly higher patients under coverage with access to Belbuca in the past two years and boosted the drug’s sales. The acquisition of U.S. rights of Symproic has also strengthened the chronic pain portfolio. The company also acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to the migraine drug, Elyxyb. However, last year BioDelivery discontinued commercialization of Bunavail due to its lackluster performance. Moreover, its portfolio may face severe competition as its product portfolio targets a highly genericized and crowded market. This remains a woe. The stock has underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BDSI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $326.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.73. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 34,456 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.