BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,509. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.