Binemon Market Capitalization Hits $17.93 Million (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last week, Binemon has traded 63.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binemon has a market cap of $17.93 million and $2.41 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00074284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00073780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00097035 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,713.24 or 0.07242201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,953.75 or 0.99805718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

