Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,355 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 6.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 49.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 18.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.85. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

