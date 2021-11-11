Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BTTR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.92. 90,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,371. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74. Better Choice has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $115.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of -0.86.

Get Better Choice alerts:

In other Better Choice news, Director Michael Young acquired 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $33,923.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Word III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,778 shares of company stock valued at $153,356 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTTR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Better Choice in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Better Choice in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Better Choice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on Better Choice in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.