Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ BTTR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.92. 90,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,371. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74. Better Choice has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $115.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of -0.86.
In other Better Choice news, Director Michael Young acquired 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $33,923.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Word III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,778 shares of company stock valued at $153,356 over the last three months.
Better Choice Company Profile
Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.
